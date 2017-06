Man, 80, taken to jail to serve out 20 days (2)

Agrigento, June 6 - An 80-year-old pensioner from Porto Empedocle in Sicily was taken to jail Tuesday to serve out 20 days after putting up an illegal building near Agrigento in 2012. Carmelo Bennici was taken to Petrusa Prison in Agrigento. The illegal building was put up in the world-famous Valle dei Templi with its ancient Greek temples, which has been filled with hundreds of such buildings.