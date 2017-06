3 guilty of robbing, raping elderly woman

Bari, June 6 - Three Romanians were found guilty on appeal Tuesday of robbing and raping a 70-year-old Dutch woman in her home near Bari in August 2015, and saw their sentences slightly reduced. Flavius Daniel Tara Lunga, 76, was sentenced to nine years in jail; Ovidius Flavius Daniel Lacatus, 41, to five years and five months; and Benone Lautaru, 37, to three years and eight months.