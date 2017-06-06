Soccer: Pioli takes over at Fiorentina

Florence, June 6 - Fiorentina announced on Tuesday that Stefano Pioli is their new coach. "A former defender, Pioli made 156 appearances for Fiorentina between 1989 and 1995 and also wore the captain's armband," the Florence club said on its website, adding that the 51-year-old will sign a two-year contract with the club, with an option for the third season. The former Lazio boss was in charge of Inter for most of last season. He replaced Frank de Boer in November, but was sacked last month due to poor form. Fiorentina finished eighth last term under Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, outside the European qualification spots, like Inter, who were seventh.