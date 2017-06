Priest says gay scoutmaster who married must quit

Gorizia, June 6 - A northern Italian priest has urged the local scoutmaster to quit after his gay marriage last week. Father Francesco Fragiacomo said Marco Di Just, who married town councillor Luca Bortolotto, must resign from his post at Staranzano near Gorizia because "educational responsibilities require fundamental prerogatives in line with the Church's teaching". Staranzano Mayor Riccardo Marchesan said "I have my views on the matter but I shan't intervene".