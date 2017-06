32 expressions of interest in Alitalia - Paleari (2)

Rome, June 6 - Alitalia extraordinary commissioner Stefano Paleari said Tuesday that "32 expressions of interest" had been received for the troubled Italian airline. "We started opening the envelopes (with the expressions of interest) at the notary's office this morning," Paleari said. "We are opening, assessing and classifying them". Paleari said "the work has just begun" and, asked if they all had the requisites, explained that "they are 32 manifestations that we are opening, evaluating and classifying".