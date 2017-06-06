Quake-hit villagers protest housing allocation

Pescara del Tronto
06/06/2017
Pescara del Tronto, June 6 - Residents of the quake-hit hamlet of Arquata del Tronto in Abruzzo on Tuesday protested against the assignment of the first 26 prefabricated homes to be allocated to the village. The protest was quelled when it was announced that lots would be drawn to assign the homes. Arquata was razed to the ground by last year's earthquakes.
