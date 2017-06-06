Elderly brother, sister, found 'starved to death' (2)

Genoa
06/06/2017
Genoa, June 6 - The bodies of an elderly brother and sister were found in a Caritas home in Genoa Tuesday and police said they had probably died of hunger a week ago. The man, 68, and woman, 60, were found with a post-office savings book totalling 15,000 euros, a wallet containing some 400 euros and a tin of powdered protein, police said. An autopsy has been ordered. The couple were named as Franco and Renata Ricciardi, both from Genoa. The woman was found lying in bed while her brother's body was on the floor. The medical examiner, who said they had no external wounds, noted the emaciation of the bodies which were already in an advanced state of decomposition. There were no signs of violence in the house. The fridge was found completely empty.
