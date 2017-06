27 inc. 2 police arrested in Camorra operation

Naples, June 6 - State and finance police on Tuesday arrested 27 people including two finance police in a big operation targeting the Di Lauro and Vinella Grassi clans of the Neapolitan mafia, the Camorra. The two tax police on the Mob's payroll were named as Claudio Auricchio and Giacomo Baldazzi. Auricchio is accused of mafia conspiracy and attempted murder in taking part in a Camorra hit while Baldazzi is accused of drug traffikcing. A big part of the operation involved raids in the Scampia and Secondigliano districts of Naples. The arrested people are accused of crimes including criminal association for drugs trafficking, attempted homicide, extortion and illegal possession of arms.