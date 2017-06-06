Humanity valid for Riina too - Maroni (2)

Milan, June 6 - Lombardy Governor and former interior minister Roberto Maroni said Tuesday that he backed the supreme court for saying ailing former Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina is entitled to a dignified death and so a Bologna detention review court should re-examine a defence plea for him to be moved to house arrest or have his life sentence shortened. "I don't agree with those who say Riina must die in jail because he is Riina," Maroni said. "Riina is the boss of bosses, but there is a level of humanity that must prevail when someone is about to die." The head of the Italian magistrates union ANM, Eugenio Albamonte, said he agreed with Maroni, saying the Cassation Court recommendation was a "sign that the State is stronger than the Mafia". Albamonte said the Italian judiciary could be "proud" of such rulings, while also saying that his thoughts went out to the relatives of Riina's victims.