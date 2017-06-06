Milan

No rush to have elections - Renzi

PD leader says need to lower taxes

No rush to have elections - Renzi

Milan, June 6 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said Tuesday that "no one is in a rush to have elections". The PD has reached a deal with the three other biggest parties on a new election law, prompting speculation Italy could return to the ballot box before the end of the current parliamentary term next year. Renzi told fashion entrepreneurs that were was a rush to "lower taxes".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro auto-moto Feriti due giovani

Scontro auto-moto
Feriti due giovani

Omicidio, arrestati due fratelli

Omicidio, arrestati due fratelli

Le immagini straordinarie della balena nello Stretto VIDEO

Le immagini straordinarie della balena nello Stretto VIDEO

Sub 34enne disperso in mare

Sub 34enne disperso in mare

di Luigi Abbramo

Agguato a Vibo, la vittima fugge

Agguato a Vibo, la vittima fugge

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33