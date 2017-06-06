No rush to have elections - Renzi

Milan, June 6 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said Tuesday that "no one is in a rush to have elections". The PD has reached a deal with the three other biggest parties on a new election law, prompting speculation Italy could return to the ballot box before the end of the current parliamentary term next year. Renzi told fashion entrepreneurs that were was a rush to "lower taxes".