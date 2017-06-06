Third London terrorist was Italian-Moroccan (2)

Bologna

Bologna, June 6 - The third terrorist involved in Saturday's attack in London has been identified as Youssef Zaghba, an Italian-Moroccan. Zaghba was held at Bologna airport in March 2016 as he was about to take a flight to Istanbul. He had only a small backpack, a passport and a one-way ticket, suspicious circumstances that led to him being stopped. The man's mother, who reportedly still lives in the province of Bologna, was contacted. At the time, terror prosecutor Valter Giovannini was alerted and intervened to stop the young man embarking. Police seized his passport, cellphone and PC at his home where a search was made but no "particular elements" emerged apart from some religious documents, downloaded from extremist sites. The young man, who missed the flight, was then released. After the episode in Bologna Zaghba was monitored by Italian intelligence and was said to have spent short periods of time in Italy, visiting friends and family. For much of the time he travelled between Morocco and the UK. After the Bologna arrest Italian intelligence services sent a note to British ones.

