Third London terrorist was Italian-Moroccan

Bologna, June 6 - The third terrorist involved in Saturday's attack in London has been identified as Youssef Zaghba, an Italian-Moroccan. Zaghba was held at Bologna airport in March 2016 as he was about to take a flight to Istanbul. He had only a small backpack, a passport and a one-way ticket, suspicious circumstances that led to the him being stopped. The man's mother, who reportedly still lives in the province of Bologna, was contracted.