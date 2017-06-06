Rome

Soro warns of parents' photos being used for porn

Privacy chief says child porn growing at 'dizzying' rate

Soro warns of parents' photos being used for porn

Rome, June 6 - Antonello Soro, the head of Italy's privacy authority, on Tuesday sounded the alarm about parents posting photos of their children on social media, saying the material could be used for pornography. "Online pornography, particularly on the dark web, is growing at a dizzying rate," Soro said in his annual report to parliament, referring to recent studies. "In 2016 two million images were counted, almost double the previous year... An involuntary source are social networks that parents post images of their children on".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro auto-moto Feriti due giovani

Scontro auto-moto
Feriti due giovani

Omicidio, arrestati due fratelli

Omicidio, arrestati due fratelli

Le immagini straordinarie della balena nello Stretto VIDEO

Le immagini straordinarie della balena nello Stretto VIDEO

Sub 34enne disperso in mare

Sub 34enne disperso in mare

di Luigi Abbramo

Agguato a Vibo, la vittima fugge

Agguato a Vibo, la vittima fugge

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33