Soro warns of parents' photos being used for porn

Rome
06/06/2017
Rome, June 6 - Antonello Soro, the head of Italy's privacy authority, on Tuesday sounded the alarm about parents posting photos of their children on social media, saying the material could be used for pornography. "Online pornography, particularly on the dark web, is growing at a dizzying rate," Soro said in his annual report to parliament, referring to recent studies. "In 2016 two million images were counted, almost double the previous year... An involuntary source are social networks that parents post images of their children on".
