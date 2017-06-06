Rome

Alfano says election-law bill unconstitutional

Bill set to hit floor of Lower House

Alfano says election-law bill unconstitutional

Rome, June 6 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, the leader of the centrist AP group, said Tuesday that a bill for a new election law that is the fruit of a deal between Italy's four biggest parties was unconstitutional. Alfano said his party would present a petition challenging the Constitutionality of the bill, which lands on the floor of the Lower House Tuesday after being approved by its Constitutional affairs committee.

