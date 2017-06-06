Rome

Italian economy accelerating - ISTAT

Statistics agency's leading indicator 'remains positive'

Rome, June 6 - ISTAT said Tuesday that the Italian economy is accelerating. The national statistics agency said in its monthly report on the economy that the improvement was "driven by household consumption". "The labor market is improving, showing a rise in employment and a significant reduction in unemployment," it said. "The inflation rate is slowing down. The leading indicator remains positive".

