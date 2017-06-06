Italian economy accelerating - ISTAT

Rome
06/06/2017
Rome, June 6 - ISTAT said Tuesday that the Italian economy is accelerating. The national statistics agency said in its monthly report on the economy that the improvement was "driven by household consumption". "The labor market is improving, showing a rise in employment and a significant reduction in unemployment," it said. "The inflation rate is slowing down. The leading indicator remains positive".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online