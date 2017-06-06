Don't leave Italian air market to foreigners-Riggio

Rome
06/06/2017
Rome, June 6 - Vito Riggio, the head of Italian civil-aviation authority ENAC, said Tuesday that it would be "damaging to leave the rich national market in the hands of industrial entities of other countries". He added that the Italian air-transport market was "in constant growth" with traffic set to double over the next 20 years. Riggio called for the question of the country's competitiveness to be "addressed decisively".
