Rome

Don't leave Italian air market to foreigners-Riggio

Civil aviation chief says market growing

Don't leave Italian air market to foreigners-Riggio

Rome, June 6 - Vito Riggio, the head of Italian civil-aviation authority ENAC, said Tuesday that it would be "damaging to leave the rich national market in the hands of industrial entities of other countries". He added that the Italian air-transport market was "in constant growth" with traffic set to double over the next 20 years. Riggio called for the question of the country's competitiveness to be "addressed decisively".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro auto-moto Feriti due giovani

Scontro auto-moto
Feriti due giovani

Omicidio, arrestati due fratelli

Omicidio, arrestati due fratelli

Le immagini straordinarie della balena nello Stretto VIDEO

Le immagini straordinarie della balena nello Stretto VIDEO

Sub 34enne disperso in mare

Sub 34enne disperso in mare

di Luigi Abbramo

Agguato a Vibo, la vittima fugge

Agguato a Vibo, la vittima fugge

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33