Italian 'Fianum' electoral bill explained

Rome, June 5 - The Italian 'Fianum' electoral law, named after its rapporteur Emanuele Fiano, is the first electoral or constitutional reform of the Second Republic to be approved by a wide majority. It underwent several changes after it hit the Lower House Constitutional affairs committee and is now emerging in a format that is less German-style and more similar to the Italian Senatorial system in effect between 1948 to 1992. Here are some of the highlights: BICAMERAL: For the first time since 1948 the model is exactly equal for both House and Senate. PROPORTIONAL AND THRESHOLD: The system is proportional with an entry bar set at 5%, the only thing it has in common with the German system. HOUSE: Divided into 225 constituencies and 28 colleges that coincide with the Italian regions, except for the ones with the most residents, which are divided into various constituencies (two in Piedmont, Veneto, Lazio, Campania and Sicily; four in Lombardy). The parties present one candidate in each constituency and a list of two to six names in each local district. Each voter has only one vote to choose the candidate of his constituency and the connected party list. All votes are counted nationwide and the number of seats for each party on a national and local level is decided based on the percentage of votes received. Candidates are chosen based on a ranking of those who won constituencies, then those who won on the list, then those who didn't win. The winners for each party are chosen in each constituency from this ranking. SENATE: There are 112 constituencies (plus six in Trentino Alto Adige and one in Valle d'Aosta) and the constituencies that coincide with the regions. Procedure for running and assigning seats is the same as the House procedure. MULTIPLE CANDIDATURE: A candidate can only run in one constituency and on one list (no longer three). PREMIER CANDIDATURE: Despite the proportional system the parties will still choose the premier.