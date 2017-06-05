Panel OK to election law, to hit House floor tomorrow (5)

Rome, June 5 - The Lower House Constitution affairs committee on Monday approved a bill on a new electoral law, which will now hit the House floor at noon tomorrow, political sources said. Voting on the bill will take place from 13:30 on Wednesday, sources said. The bill, currently guided by rapporteur Emanuele Fiano of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), is the fruit of a deal between ex-premer Matteo Renzi's ruling PD, the anti-establishment 5-Star movement (M5S), ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) party, and the rightwing populist Northern League. The deal between Italy's top four parties on the new election law is holding up to pressure and criticism, pundits say. The bill is therefore expected to be passed on schedule by both houses of parliament by the end of the first week in July, sources said. At the weekend the Constitutional affairs committee looked at amendments regarding the Lower House. Among other things, they cut the number of constituencies from 303 to 225 and abolished so-called "blocked" lists which completely prevent voters from picking their representatives and which has been a highly criticised feature of the existing electoral system. The PD, M5S, FI and League also approved an amendment quashing the possibility of standing in more than one constituency. In each constituency, therefore, those elected will be the ones who come first and then the top-ranking candidates on the list attached to each party. A deal was also made between the PD, M5S, FI and League on gender parity for the list heads. Henceforth, 40% of the candidates at the top of the party lists will have to be women. The parties also rejected an amendment from the small centre-right Popular Area (AP) party - the junior government partner of the PD - that would have lowered the entry bar from 5%. On Monday the Constitutional affairs committee looked at amendments regarding the upper house of the Italian parliament, the Senate. The panel cut the number of Senate constituencies, as it had down for the House, in this case from 150 to 112. It also approved gender quotas and a halt to multiple candidacies, exactly as it had down for the House at the weekend. The other main issue to be resolved in the Senate, political sources said, is the number of signatures required for the presentation of lists and candidates. The cross-party accord is expected to hold up despite mutterings from a leftwing minority in the PD about the almost fully proportional representation (PR) nature of the law as well as a possible post-election deal with their long-time nemesis, Berlusconi. Former two-time premier and ex-European Commission chief Romano Prodi, who defeated Berlusconi twice, came out against the prospect of a grand coalition saying "I have not devoted my political life to building alliances with so different objectives as to become non-productive". Opinion polls currently say that, under a PR system like the German one, the election result will be inconclusive even if parties form coalitions, meaning a post-election deal is almost inevitable. Renzi said Monday "to avert cross-party deals you have to get a lot of votes. Every vote for the PD will go in this direction, every vote for small parties will help cross-party deals". He said the PD "will draw up very wide lists, it will pluck from the centre and the left, in associationism and civil society, it won't close itself up in its narrow confines. It will speak to Italians, with Italians. "If Germany has known stability and growth with this law, who are we not to be up to this challenge?" Renzi also addressed Giuliano Pisapia, leader of a leftwing group that may become bigger with ex-PD members, saying that the PD would not strike a deal with Berlusconi and "we are not the enemy". photo: rapporteur Fiano