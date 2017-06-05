Turin

Turin boy out of coma, sedation reduced (2)

Kelvin, 7, breathing unassisted

Turin boy out of coma, sedation reduced (2)

Turin, June 5 - Kelvin, a seven-year-old boy seriously injured in Saturday night's Juve fan stampede in Turin, came out of a drug-induced coma on Monday and started to breathe on his own after his sedation was reduced, sources at the city's Regina Margherita Hospital said. He remains on the critical list. Kelvin, a boy of Chinese origin, was the most seriously injured of the over 1,500 people hurt in the stampede, whose cause is still unknown.

