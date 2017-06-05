Homage paid to Tirelli costumes for stars in Naples

Naples, June 5 - As part of the 10th Teatro Festival Italia in Naples, 'Costumes of Stars' will be inaugurated on Tuesday at 5 PM in the Villa Pignatelli museum. The exhibition will pay homage to the most important costume artists in cinema and theater, the Tirelli dressmaking company and its 52 years of activity. Highlights will be the ballroom gown of Claudia Cardinale - Angelica, designed by Piero Tosi for Visconti's "Il Gattopardo", Mariano Tufano's suit worn by Sofia Loren in "La Voce Umana", and Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder's costumes for Martin Scorsese's "The Age of Innocence", which won Gabriella Pescucci an Oscar. Other to be included are Marcello Mastroianni's outfit for Elio Petri's "La Decima Vittima" by Giulio Coltellacci; the costumes worn by Monica Bellucci for Paolo Virzi's film "N (Io e Napoleone)", designed by Maurizio Millenotti; those worn by Kirsten Dunst in Sofia Coppola's "Maria Antoinette", which won an Oscar in 2007. Carlo Poggioli's costumes worn by Jude Law in "The Young Pope", a Sky production by Paolo Sorrentino, will be on display, as will those he designed for "Falstaff" and "Gustavo III", both directed by Ruggero Cappuccio. "This exhibition was created for the Napoli Teatro Festival Italia and was strongly supported by artistic director Ruggero Cappuccio, with whom Sartoria Tirelli has been working for many years in making the costumes for shows he directs, designed by Carlo Poggioli, who grew up professionally in our workshop," said Dino Trappetti, who curated the exhibition alongside Gabriella Pescucci, Flora Brancatella and Poggioli in collaboration with the Polo Museale della Campania. Massimo Cantini Parrini's costums for Salma Hayek and Vincent Cassel for "Il Racconto dei Racconti" by Matteo Garrone will also be exhibited. A total of 55 originals designed by Tirelli will be on show until July 10. Some of the first to commission costumes from Sartoria Tirelli, created in 1964 with Umberto Tirelli, were Luchino Visconti, Mauro Bolognini, Franco Zeffirelli, Giorgio de Lullo and Giorgio Strehler, and it has ever since been a benchmark for some of the most important costume designers in the world. Over 200,000 costumes from a vast number of ages are held in its warehouse - 10,000 from the eighteenth century onwards - as well as a haute couture collection from the 1950s on. Since its founder died in 1990, the company has been under his business partner, Dino Trappetti.