Now time to invest in south - Gentiloni (2)

Matera, June 5 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday at a Matera conference titled "Mezzogiorno Protagonist, Mission Possible" that "I tell businesses: this is the moment to invest in the south". He added: "today there are conditions to invest, also thanks to a favourable fiscal context". Gentiloni said "investing in the south is not wasting resources" and added "there are 691 work sites and projects open for a total value of 6.3 billion euros", while others have been activated and other measures are being studied. "Steps forward have also been made in the management of European funds: this means that you can invest in the south because there are the conditions for businesses".