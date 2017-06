Probe into Turin stampede (2)

Turin, June 5 - Turin prosecutors have opened a probe into suspected multiple grievous bodily harm over Saturday night's panic-driven stampede among Juventus fans in Piazza San Carlo that left more than 1,500 injured. The probe is against person or persons unknown. The cause of the stampede, which left a seven-year-old Chinese boy in serious condition, is not yet known. Juve fans were watching the Champions League final, which Real Madrid won 4-1.