Rome

Etihad says open to boosting strong ties with Alitalia (2)

Rome, June 5 - Etihad Airways told Bloomberg Monday its ties to Alitalia "continue to be strong" and it was "open to explore all the options to maintain and potentially strengthen these ties with the aim of mutual benefits". Monday is the deadline for manifestations of interest in the ailing Italian airline, which is under the extraordinary administration of three commissioners and has laid off hundreds of staff.

