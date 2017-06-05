Sorrentino to shoot film abt Berlusconi (2)

Rome

'Loro' ('Them') to star Servillo

Rome, June 5 - Oscar winning director Paolo Sorrentino is to shoot a film about ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi entitled 'Loro' (Them) and starring Toni Servillo as the media magnate-turned-politician, sources said Monday. 'Them' refers to the former premier's 'court', they said. Produced by Indigo Film, the film has been bought by Focus Features and will be distributed by Universal Pictures Italy on the Italian market, according to Focus President Robert Walak. Shooting will start this summer. The latest project by Sorrentino, who made the Oscar-winning La Grande Bellezza (The Great Beauty), has aroused intense interest.

