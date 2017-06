Film, TV piracy cost 686 mn last year

Rome, June 5 - Film and TV piracy in Italy cost the entertainment industry 686 million euros last year, a survey said Monday. The 39% of Italians who committed one of more acts of piracy are 55% male, 54% employed, often in autonomous or managerial positions, and 62% of them have a high-school diploma, said the survey from the anti audio-visual piracy federation (FAPAV) and the IPSOS polling agency, presented today in Rome. Some 56% of the piracy involved films, 23% TV series and 21% TV programmes, the survey said.