Turin

More controls agst illegal drinks sellers - Appendino (3)

Cause of terror still unknown says Turin mayor

Turin, June 5 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino said Monday that controls should be beefed up on illegal drinks sellers such as the purveyors of beer bottles who contributed to the over 1,500 injuries in Saturday night's stampede among Juventus fans. She urged "all police forces" to contribute to clamping down on the phenomenon. Many of the injuries suffered by the 1,527 people hurt in the central Piazza San Carlo while watching Juve lose 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final were cuts due to shards of broken beer glasses, whose sale had reportedly been banned from the square. Appendino added that the cause of the "terror" that swept through the crowd was "still unknown. The mayor added that the city council was mulling putting all future such events up to the approval of the provincial security committee. "We can't give in to fear and nervousness," Appendino said, adding that 106 traffic wardens had been employed in Turin city centre on Saturday night.

