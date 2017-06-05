'African heat' to hit Italy

Rome
05/06/2017
Rome, June 5 - The bad weather that has swept across northern Italy in the last two days will end tomorrow when "African heat" will hit the whole of Italy, meteorologists said Monday. "There will still be a few showers in the north today but temperatures will start to climb again and they will reach 35 degrees in the north next weekend," said 3bmeteo.com weatherman Edoardo Ferrara.
