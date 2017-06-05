Rome

Panel OK to election law, to hit House floor tomorrow (2)

Four-party election law deal holds

Panel OK to election law, to hit House floor tomorrow (2)

Rome, June 5 - The Lower House Constitution affairs committee on Monday approved a bill on a new electoral law, which will now hit the House floor at noon tomorrow, political sources said. The bill, guided by rapporteur Emanuele Fiano of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), is the fruit of a deal between ex-premer Matteo Renzi's PD, the anti-establishment 5-Star movement (M5S), ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party, and the Northern League. photo: Fiano

