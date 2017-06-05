House panel resumes electoral law examination (2)

Rome, June 5 - The Lower House Constitutional affairs committee on Monday resumed its examination of amendments to a German-style electoral law that is the fruit of a deal between Italy's four biggest parties. Former premier Matteo Renzi's ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), comedian Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) party and the rightwing populist Northern League last week agreed on a new election law paving the way for elections now expected this autumn. The bill is expected to hit the House floor on Tuesday and be passed by both houses of parliament by the end of the first week in July. At the weekend the Constitutional affairs committee looked at amendments regarding the Lower House. Among other things, they cut the number of constituencies from 303 to 225 and abolished so-called "blocked" lists which completely prevent voters from picking their representatives and which has been a highly criticised feature of the existing electoral system. The PD, M5S, FI and League also approved an amendment quashing the possibility of standing in more than one constituency. In each constituency, therefore, those elected will be the ones who come first and then the top-ranking candidates on the list attached to each party. A deal was also made between the PD, M5S, FI and League on gender parity for the list heads. Henceforth, 40% of the candidates at the top of the party lists will have to be women. The parties also rejected an amendment from the small centre-right Popular ARea (AP) party that would have lowered the entry bar from 5%. On Monday the Constitutional affairs committee looked at amendments regarding the upper house of the Italian parliament, the Senate. The panel cut the number of Senate constituencies, as it had down for the House, in this case from 150 to 112. It also approved gender quotas and a halt to multiple candidacies, exactly as it had down for the House at the weekend. The other main issue to be resolved in the Senate, political sources said, is the number of signatures required for the presentation of lists and candidates. The cross-party accord is expected to hold up despite mutterings from a leftwing minority in the PD about the almost fully proportional representation (PR) nature of the law as well as a possible post-election deal with their long-time nemesis, Berlusconi. Former two-time premier and ex-European Commission chief Romano Prodi, who defeated Berlusconi twice, came out against the prospect of a grand coalition saying "I have not devoted my political life to building alliances with so different objectives as to become non-productive". Opinion polls currently say that, under a PR system like the German one, the election result will be inconclusive even if parties form coalitions, meaning a post-election deal is almost inevitable.