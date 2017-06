Riina entitled to dignified death - Cassation (2)

Rome, June 5 - Ailing former Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina is entitled to a dignified death and so a Bologna detention review court should re-examine a defence plea for him to be moved to house arrest or have his life sentence shortened, Italy's supreme Court of Cassation said Monday. Riina, 86 and suffering from various ailments, has seen several previous pleas turned down. Riina, nicknamed the Beast for his ferocity, is serving life for a slew of crimes including the assassinations of anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino 25 years ago.