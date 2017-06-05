Qatar has manifold interests in Italy

Rome, June 5 - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain on Monday cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terror, in the Gulf Arab region's most serious diplomatic crisis in years. Yemen and the Maldives followed suit. With one of the biggest sovereign funds in the world, Qatar invests all over the world including Italy. The Qatar Investment Authority has an alliance with Italy's government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The monarchy of the Al Thanis liked Italy a lot. It has major stakes in fashion and Valentino was taken over in 2012 by Qtari investors who also control Pal Zileri. Qtari money is also seen in a 100% stake in Porta Nuova, a project to revamp central Milan, and luxury hotels like the Gallia in Milan and the Four Seasons in Florence where ex-premier Matteo Renzi has installed his HQ. It was, in fact, during Renzi's term as premier that an idea emerged to save Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank with Qatari money. Qatar also has stakes on the Costa Smeralda and Qtar Airways has a 49% stake in Meridina, as well as part of food producer Inalca.