Rome

Soccer: 10-man Italy beat Zambia, reach U-20 World Cup semis

Azzurrini prevail in extra time

Soccer: 10-man Italy beat Zambia, reach U-20 World Cup semis

Rome, June 5 - Italy reached the semi-finals of the Under-20 World Cup for the first time on Monday when Alberico Evani's side beat Zambia 3-2 in extra time despite being down to 10 men in the quarter-final. Luca Vido headed in the decisive goal from close range in the 110th minute for the Azzurrini, who twice came from behind during regulation time and had Giuseppe Pezzella sent off for stopping a goal opportunity with a shove shortly before half time. Riccardo Orsolini and substitute Federico Dimarco were on target to cancel out efforts by Zambia's Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala respectively.

