Soccer: 10-man Italy beat Zambia, reach U-20 World Cup semis

Rome
05/06/2017
Rome, June 5 - Italy reached the semi-finals of the Under-20 World Cup for the first time on Monday when Alberico Evani's side beat Zambia 3-2 in extra time despite being down to 10 men in the quarter-final. Luca Vido headed in the decisive goal from close range in the 110th minute for the Azzurrini, who twice came from behind during regulation time and had Giuseppe Pezzella sent off for stopping a goal opportunity with a shove shortly before half time. Riccardo Orsolini and substitute Federico Dimarco were on target to cancel out efforts by Zambia's Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala respectively.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online