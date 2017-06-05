G7: Galletti slams US climate-change stance

Bologna June 5 - Italian Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti on Monday expressed concern at the position taken by the current United States administration on climate and environmental issues after President Donald Trump said the US was pulling out of the Paris climate accord. "The American position is anti-historical and certainly of concern. In the environment, either everyone wins or everyone loses. We must launch a unifying message from Bologna, in relation both to US positions and what is happening in Europe," he said in Bologna at the "Reporter per la Terra" event as part of the "All4thegreen" initiative that will lead up to and flank the G7 Environment in the city on June 11-12. "Commitments were made in Paris by the Americans and all the other countries in the world that were decisive to save the planet," Minister Galletti added. "We Italians and Europeans, as well as the vast majority of countries that signed the Paris climate agreement, have renewed our commitments and said we are willing to increase our actions to send a positive message." "It is up to us," he said, "and also this G7, to understand what the Americans want to do. So far they have confirmed their presence. It will be the time to understand whether they want to continue towards the Paris commitment, even in a different form, or whether there is total disengagement." "I am sure that Americans and US companies will not follow Trump, since today environmentally friendly policies are profitable and make enterprises more competitive. Companies must answer to shareholders who want dividends and to achieve dividends in this age you need to follow this sort of policy," Galletti said. "The G7 Environment will be a significant opportunity for debate and a great chance for Bologna to make itself known and to raise awareness about its attractions as well as its strength in the environmental field and its expectations. Bologna will truly be the world capital of the environment," the minister said in his opening remarks to the week of events. "We wanted to hold a G7," he said, "open to citizens and enterprises. I don't think there are any invitation-only events except for the ministers' dinner on Sunday evening. It will be a chance to deal with all environmental problems. The environment is an issue that concerns everyone and not only those who govern or the governed, not only enterprises: it concerns associations, civil society and individual citizens."