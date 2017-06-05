Turin bare-chested backpack man 'wanted to calm crowd' (2)

Turin, May 5 - A bare-chested young man with a backpack who was initially thought to have sparked Saturday night's deadly stampede among Juventus supporters in Turin was in fact trying to calm the crowd, police said Monday. They said a full viewing of video footage showed the man, who was drunk, crying with friends at the stampede that hurt over 1,500 people including a Chinese boy who is in serious condition. It was initially thought that the man set off the panic among the crowd watching Juve lose 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final by pretending to be a suicide bomber.