49% lung-cancer victims alive after 2 yrs with immunotherapy

Chicago, June 5 - Some 49% of lung-cancer patients are alive after two years with new immunotherapies, the Checkmate-012 survey presented at the congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) showed Monday. In 2016 in Italy 27,800 men and 13,500 women were diagnosed with lung cancer. The five-year survival rate is 16%, higher than the Europeabn average of 13% but still low. The Checkmate-102 study showed the effectiveness of combining two drugs, nivolumab and ipilimumab, which re-awaken the immune system, showing that almost half of the patients were alive after two years and the combination is effective against rare forms too. "These are extremely important data which confirm what is the right direction to follow," said Francesco Grossi, head of the Pulmonary Tumours Unit of Genoa's IRCCS San Martino hospital.