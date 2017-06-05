Priest apologises for bells celebrating Juve defeat

Turin, June 5 - A parish priest in Nichelino, near Turin, on Monday apologised after the bells of the town's Santissima Trinità church were rung on Saturday night to 'celebrate' Juventus's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. "The stunt is down to one of my assistants, who acted without me knowing," Riccardo Robella, who is well-known as he is the chaplain of Juve's city rivals Torino, said on Facebook. "I would never have done anything like it," he said, saying sorry for the assistant's "irresponsible attitude".