Slight improvement in condition of Turin 7-yr-old

Turin
05/06/2017
Turin, June 5 - The condition of Kelvin, the seven-year-old hurt amid panic on Saturday in Turin's Piazza San Carlo during the Champions League final, has "improved slightly" health service sources said on Monday. Doctors at the northern city's Regina Margherita will seek to bring round the child, whose parents are Chinese migrant workers, later on Monday, the sources said. The condition of two women also badly hurt in the panic sparked by a terror scare that proved false and who are in Turin's Molinette hospital is serious but stable, sources said. Over 1,500 people were injured in the stampede during the match, which Turin side Juventus lost 4-1 to Real Madrid.
