Suspect in fatal Rome arson case released from custody (2)

Rome, June 5 - Serif Seferovic, a man suspected of being behind a deadly May 10 case of arson in the Centocelle area of the Italian capital, has been released from custody. Three ethnic Roma sisters, two of whom were children, died in the fire. A Turin preliminary investigative judge signed the release order for the 20-year-old, rejecting the Rome prosecutor's request for the suspect's being held in jail as a precaution. Seferovic was arrested on June 1 in Turin after evidence was found allegedly linking him to the throwing of a Molotov cocktail at a camper where the family of the dead sisters was sleeping on the night of May 10. The man, whose legal counsel is the lawyer Gianluca Nicolini, said that he was with his family in a parking lot in the Rome suburb of Prati Fiscali on the night in question, nowhere near the area of the crime.