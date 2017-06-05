Soccer: Juve more determined after final loss - Dybala

Turin, June 5 - Argentina forward Paulo Dybala said Monday that he and his Juventus teammates do not feel like losers after Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. "The disappointment is huge, but we must learn from this defeat which now hurts," Dybala said on his Facebook page. "The loser is defeated, but it's not over. Stronger together and even more determined, let's start from here. Today more than before".