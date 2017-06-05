Soccer: Juve more determined after final loss - Dybala

Turin
05/06/2017
Turin, June 5 - Argentina forward Paulo Dybala said Monday that he and his Juventus teammates do not feel like losers after Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. "The disappointment is huge, but we must learn from this defeat which now hurts," Dybala said on his Facebook page. "The loser is defeated, but it's not over. Stronger together and even more determined, let's start from here. Today more than before".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online