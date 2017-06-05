Rome

Mattarella says Paris Agreement must be applied

Global scale of challenge must not be alibi, says president

Rome, June 5 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella called for the Paris Agreement on combatting climate change to be put into practice on Monday, World Environment Day. "The Paris agenda on climate change was welcomed as an important step forward," Mattarella said. "Now the contents of that agreement must be implemented. It will not be an easy road, but it must be taken". The president pointed out that Italy will host the Environment G7 in the coming days and will work for action on climate change. "The global scale of the challenge must not become an alibi for inertia or delay," he said.

