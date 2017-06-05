Interdependence key to meeting challenges - Mattarella (2)

Rome, June 5 - President Sergio Mattarella said interdependence was the key to meeting humankind's challenges as he marked the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan. "The support provided to western democracies on that occasion still sounds like a valid lesson on how interdependence between peoples and countries is the key to solving disputes and challenges at the international level," Mattarella said, adding that Europe was still grateful to the United States for the post-war recovery programme. "The generosity of the United States institutions and people enabled a continent on its knees to recover and become an one of the world's area of prosperity, freedom and democracy".