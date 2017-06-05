Rome

Suspect in fatal Rome arson case released from custody

Arrested on evidence he allegedly threw Molotov cocktail

Suspect in fatal Rome arson case released from custody

Rome, June 5 - Serif Seferovic, the man suspected of being behind a deadly May 10 case of arson in the Centocelle area of the Italian capital, has been released from custody. Three ethnic Roma sisters, two of whom were children, died in the fire. A Turin preliminary investigative judge signed the release order for the 20-year-old, rejecting the Rome prosecutor's request for the suspect's being held in jail as a precaution.

