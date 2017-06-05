ISIS claims responsibility for London attacks

ROME, JUNE 5 - The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for Saturday's terrorist attack in London in which seven people including a Canadian citizen were killed. Another 48 people were injured, 21 of whom seriously. Scotland Yard continues to conduct searches and arrests while the London Bridge station opened on Monday morning. On Sunday evening, Ariana Grande and other musicians gave a benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester bombing that hit her concert last month. Prime Minister Theresa May meanwhile said in a speech outside her Downing Street residence that "while the recent attacks are not connected by common networks, they are connected in one important sense. They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism." "Enough is enough," she added. US president Donald Trump vowed meanwhile to protect the US and its allies.