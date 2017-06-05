Vatican City

Pope praises Pius XII 'risks' to save WWII Jews

Francis says mercy not just sharing and pitying

Pope praises Pius XII 'risks' to save WWII Jews

Vatican City, June 5 - Pope Francis gave the example of war-time pontiff Pius XII during Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican on Monday to stress the need to take risks to be merciful. He said that carrying out acts of mercy was not just "sharing and pitying, but also risking". "Let's think of here in Rome," the pope said, according to Vatican Radio. "How many people took risks in the middle of the war to hide Jews so that they were not killed, starting with Pius XII. They risked their skin! But it was an act of mercy to save the lives of those people!".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore in Calabria, 15enne uccide coetaneo e si costituisce

Partita a carte con l'assassino, poi Francesco è stato ucciso

di Vincenzo Varone

Le immagini straordinarie della balena nello Stretto VIDEO

Le immagini straordinarie della balena nello Stretto VIDEO

Scontro auto-moto Feriti due giovani

Scontro auto-moto
Feriti due giovani

Agguato a Vibo, la vittima fugge

Agguato a Vibo, la vittima fugge

Una comunità sconvolta prova a rialzarsi

Una comunità sconvolta prova a rialzarsi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33