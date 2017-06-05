Pope praises Pius XII 'risks' to save WWII Jews

Vatican City
05/06/2017
Vatican City, June 5 - Pope Francis gave the example of war-time pontiff Pius XII during Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican on Monday to stress the need to take risks to be merciful. He said that carrying out acts of mercy was not just "sharing and pitying, but also risking". "Let's think of here in Rome," the pope said, according to Vatican Radio. "How many people took risks in the middle of the war to hide Jews so that they were not killed, starting with Pius XII. They risked their skin! But it was an act of mercy to save the lives of those people!".
