Interdependence key to meeting challenges - Mattarella

President 'still grateful' to US on Marshall plan anniversary

Rome, June 5 - President Sergio Mattarella said interdependence was the key to meeting humankind's challenges as he marked the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan. "The support provided to western democracies on that occasion still sounds like a valid lesson on how interdependence between peoples and countries is the key to solving disputes and challenges at the international level," Mattarella said, adding that Europe was still grateful to the United States for the post-war recovery programme.

