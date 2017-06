Three critical after Turin panic

Rome, June 5 - A seven-year-old boy is among three people who are in a critical condition after panic hit a crowd watching Saturday's Champions League final on a big screen in Turin's Piazza San Carlo square. A terror scare that proved to be false caused people to start fleeing and 1,527 people were injured, with many getting trampled. Investigators are trying to track down the person who sparked the panic, perhaps with a firecracker. Turin side Juventus lost Saturday's match 4-1 to Real Madrid.