8 Italian cancer doctors honoured, only 2 in Italy

Rome, June 1 - Eight Italian oncologists, six woman and two men, are among the 123 researchers set to be honoured by the American Society of Clinical Oncology in its annual conference opening in Chicago tomorrow. Only two of the eight who will receive the Conquer Cancer Foundation Merit Award actually work in Italy. They are Emanuela Palmerini of the Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institute in Bologna, who gets the award for the second year running for her work on rare bone tumours; and a young researcher specialising in colon cancer, Daniele Rossini of Pisa hospital.