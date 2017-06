MotoGP: Rossi gets all-clear to race at Mugello (3)

Florence, June 1 - MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi on Thursday got a medical all-clear to race in Sunday's Italian GP on the Mugello circuit after a spell in hospital following a motocross accident. "It was a nasty crash but I've had a good recovery," said Rossi, who has won nine world titles, seven of them in the premier class. Rossi was discharged from hospital Friday after sustaining chest injuries during motocross training the previous day on the Cavallara track near Pescara. Rossi, who reportedly had no head injuries or fractures, underwent a barrage of checks. The 38-year-old arrived at the Rimini hospital last Thursday conscious and accompanied by relatives. His Yamaha team said doctors had found no serious trauma.