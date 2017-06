RAI DG Campo Dall'Orto resignation becomes effective (3)

Rome, May 26 - State broadcaster RAI Director-General Antonio Campo Dall'Orto's resignation, tendered on May 25, became effective Thursday when the RAI board of directors accepted it. The board said the decision was taken at a cordial meeting in which it voiced appreciation for Dell'Orto's work. The DG's resignation last month came four days after RAI's board rejected his news plan. Campo Dall'Orto's resignation came after a rocky tenure in which he fielded frequent flak from directors and politicians over programming choices and editorial policy. A replacement will be named on June 6, the board said.