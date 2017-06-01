Support for govt, fight for 5% - Alfano (3)

Rome

Collaboration with PD over says FM

Rome, June 1 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, leader of junior government partner Popular Area (AP), on Thursday said after a meeting of the AP directorate that the party would continue to support centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Premier Paolo Gentiloni and would fight to reach the 5% entry bar in the next parliament, under a new election system currently in the works. "We will continue to back the Gentiloni government and we will not be obstructionist on the electoral law," Alfano said. "We accept the 5% challenge and we won't present amendments to lower it". AP members and those of other small parties had previously criticised the bar for being set too high for them. Alfano said "my collaboration with the PD is over". He said a 5% entry bar in a new election law will be "the spark to reorganise a representation of liberals and popular (forces) that all polls say can get more than 10%. He said former transport minister Maurizio Lupi would be an envoy to other centrist parties.

